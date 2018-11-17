Incitec Pivot Ltd (IPL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on December 17th

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of IPL opened at A$3.94 ($2.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of A$3.19 ($2.26) and a one year high of A$4.08 ($2.89).

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, chemicals, and fertilizers to the mining and agriculture industries in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

