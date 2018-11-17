Independent Research Analysts Give Nordex (NDX1) a €7.80 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.91 ($10.36).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €7.35 ($8.55) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 1 year low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 1 year high of €14.35 ($16.69).

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

