Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €25.50 by Baader Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €25.50 ($29.65) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cfra set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($28.71).

ETR IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

