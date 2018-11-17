Infinera Corp. (INFN) CFO Buys $180,000.00 in Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) CFO Brad Feller purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.52. Infinera Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised Infinera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,630,000 after buying an additional 742,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,084,000 after buying an additional 1,265,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,961,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,849,000 after buying an additional 1,222,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,760,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 270,890 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 551,957 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

