Infosys Ltd (INFY) Stake Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

