ING Groep NV Has $1.48 Million Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 176.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,707,000 after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in ViaSat by 2.6% during the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,345,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after acquiring an additional 59,556 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in ViaSat by 158.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 800,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ViaSat by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ViaSat by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $101,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $50,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $68.88 on Friday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.71.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

