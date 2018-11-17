ING Groep NV Invests $1.27 Million in Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Copart by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 85,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Copart by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 199,533 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ING Groep NV Invests $1.27 Million in Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/ing-groep-nv-invests-1-27-million-in-copart-inc-cprt-stock.html.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.