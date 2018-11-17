ING Groep NV Invests $1.40 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stock

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,670 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 386,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.20 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

