Innogy (IGY) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Innogy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

ETR IGY opened at €39.96 ($46.47) on Tuesday. Innogy has a one year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

