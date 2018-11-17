Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Insider Purchases C$10,290.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Anthony Michael Aulicino bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,290.00.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.26. 698,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,635. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

