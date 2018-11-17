Insider Buying: Exterran Corp (EXTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,174,870.64 in Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 648,776 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,174,870.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $845.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.37. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

EXTN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,333,000 after acquiring an additional 244,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 498,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 163,896 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exterran by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Exterran Corp (EXTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,174,870.64 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/insider-buying-exterran-corp-extn-major-shareholder-acquires-15174870-64-in-stock.html.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.