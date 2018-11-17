Insider Buying: Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Nigel Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £2,520 ($3,292.83).

Nigel Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Nigel Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £2,530 ($3,305.89).

On Thursday, November 1st, Nigel Foster purchased 10,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,712.27).

FSV opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 216.45 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $1.85.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

