Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane bought 10,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/insider-buying-lazydays-holdings-inc-lazy-ceo-purchases-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.