Insider Buying: Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) Major Shareholder Buys 8,760 Shares of Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $305,110.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VBFC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of -0.64. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

