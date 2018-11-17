Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) SVP Sells $1,236,250.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,236,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 8th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00.
- On Monday, September 17th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $20.66 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.64.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 702,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 649,967 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 322,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 273,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 207,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MED upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
