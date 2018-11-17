Insider Selling: Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Sells $13,425.00 in Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $13,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas E. Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of Amber Road stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $27,750.06.

Shares of NYSE AMBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. 157,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,091. Amber Road Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amber Road Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amber Road currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amber Road by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 139,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amber Road by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Amber Road by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 647,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,115 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amber Road by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 719,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amber Road in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

