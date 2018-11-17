Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (AMED) Insider Sells $661,331.25 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $661,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Paul North also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Paul North sold 2,264 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $270,095.20.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $128.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1,086.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

