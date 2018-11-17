Insider Selling: Argo Group (ARGO) Director Sells $362,017.38 in Stock

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Argo Group stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.83 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price objective on Argo Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

