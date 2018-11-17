Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AN stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $62.02.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoNation by 1,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,597,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,582,000 after buying an additional 1,519,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 981,065 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in AutoNation by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 665,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 562,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 203,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
