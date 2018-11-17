Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) SVP Sells $207,176.20 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) SVP James Lalonde sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $207,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,862.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Lalonde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 5th, James Lalonde sold 30,296 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $522,303.04.
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.90 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.60.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 729,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $7,452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $6,239,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,646,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
