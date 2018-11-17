Insider Selling: E. W. Scripps (SSP) CFO Sells 20,786 Shares of Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 20,786 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $359,805.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,820 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SSP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 536,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,284. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

