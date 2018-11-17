Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) COO William Stan Meyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LOPE opened at $124.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $639,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 256.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 239.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 132,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

