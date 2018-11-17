Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Director Sells 3,963 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.55. 3,157,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,325. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,445,000 after buying an additional 674,377 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,840,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,292,000 after buying an additional 621,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,439,000 after buying an additional 574,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,200,000 after buying an additional 505,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

