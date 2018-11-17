Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $71,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S. Scott Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $72,345.00.

On Monday, October 29th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $69,090.00.

On Monday, October 15th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $66,850.00.

On Monday, October 8th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $72,170.00.

On Monday, October 1st, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $80,780.00.

On Monday, September 24th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $69,650.00.

On Monday, September 17th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $70,210.00.

On Monday, September 10th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $70,350.00.

On Monday, August 20th, S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $570,488.55.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,029,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,568,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,331,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 806,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 701,300 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

