Insider Selling: Service Co. International (SCI) CEO Sells 99,597 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 99,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $4,396,211.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,735 shares in the company, valued at $47,482,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,373,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,259 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,328,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $358,950,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,098,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 469,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

