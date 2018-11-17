Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 1,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $81.22. 4,502,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $81.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

