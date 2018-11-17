International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Money Express an industry rank of 22 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 52,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,747. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

