International Seaways (INSW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 155,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,419. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 221,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $4,743,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,460,933 shares of company stock worth $51,043,973 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,375,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,616,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 327,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.