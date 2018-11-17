Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic reported solid third-quarter 2018 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth. The company's digital capabilities, diversified business model and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. It continues to look for strategic investments and buyouts to expand in high-growth regions and key world markets. Interpublic’s consistent efforts to reward its shareholders are appreciable. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company’s global presence makes it vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations. Its cash position is affected by seasonality in business. Client concentration can be a major hindrance to Interpublic’s business. A debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,735 shares of company stock worth $1,443,501 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

