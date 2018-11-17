Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $867.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $581,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,762.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at $395,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 444,609 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

