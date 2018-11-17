Invacare (IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.07. Invacare has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.59 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.59%.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,692.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invacare by 7,076.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

