Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,649 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Invesco by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 207,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 64,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

IVZ stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

