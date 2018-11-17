Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,992,241 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 5,444,138 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,089,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.
Shares of SPLV opened at $49.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $50.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.
