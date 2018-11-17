Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,992,241 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 5,444,138 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,089,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $49.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv-short-interest-update.html.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.