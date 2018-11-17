Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,913,000. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 125,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/invesco-variable-rate-preferred-etf-vrp-shares-sold-by-stelac-advisory-services-llc.html.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.