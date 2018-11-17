Investors Buy Lululemon Athletica (LULU) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $64.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.71 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lululemon Athletica had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Lululemon Athletica traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $139.83

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners set a $150.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 837,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 436,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,958,000 after purchasing an additional 688,881 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

