Investors Buy Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on weakness during trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. $176.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $139.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.89 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nordstrom had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Nordstrom traded down ($8.06) for the day and closed at $50.93

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,378. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 44,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

