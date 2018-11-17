Investors Sell Intel (INTC) on Strength (INTC)

Traders sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $113.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $247.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $133.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $48.11

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

