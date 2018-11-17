InVitae (NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 660,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,053,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The firm has a market cap of $903.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 423,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in InVitae by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

