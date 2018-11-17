InZinc Mining (IZN) Stock Price Down 18.2%

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) shares traded down 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 454,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 150,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

InZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

