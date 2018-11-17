Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Shares Up 8.4%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.54. 1,378,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,192,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 727,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.6% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 715,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

