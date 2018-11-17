IRIDEX (IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Friday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon bought 70,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Moore bought 10,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 152,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

