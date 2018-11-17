iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $91.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-hdv-holdings-raised-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.