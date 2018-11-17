iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,891,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after buying an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after buying an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,954,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,811,000 after buying an additional 1,175,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $275.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $254.77 and a 52 week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

