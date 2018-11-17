Isramco (ISRL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ISRL stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. Isramco has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Isramco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Isramco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Isramco by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Isramco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Isramco by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

