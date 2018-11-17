Itasca Capital (ICL) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) shares were down 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 180,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,026% from the average daily volume of 15,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Itasca Capital Company Profile (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on seeking a strategic investment. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd.

