Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Director Gary E. Pruitt Buys 10,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Gary E. Pruitt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $527,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,712.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITRI traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 268,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,588. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

