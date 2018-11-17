J C Penney (JCP) Downgraded by Argus to Sell

Argus cut shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J C Penney from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.02.

Shares of NYSE:JCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,854,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $383.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J C Penney will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in J C Penney by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

