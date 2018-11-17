J C Penney (JCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

JCP opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Get J C Penney alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 3,772.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,556 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J C Penney (JCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/j-c-penney-jcp-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.