J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 310.69 ($4.06).

SBRY opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Martin Scicluna acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Insiders purchased a total of 15,108 shares of company stock worth $4,849,369 over the last three months.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

