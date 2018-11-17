Jabil Inc (JBL) Position Increased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 45,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,320 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Jabil by 4,690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 606,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 593,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jabil by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 422,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 511,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,080,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

